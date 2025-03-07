Hamas notes Israel’s continuous violations of the ceasefire agreement

By Kouthar Sambo

“The enemy has reneged on many of its obligations, which are fundamental rights for our people, and continues to evade the agreement, seeking American cover to resume the aggression against our people.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel by limiting essential humanitarian aid, terrorizing Palestinians, re-arresting Palestinian detainees that were released, and deliberately targeting displaced Palestinians.

“The world witnessed the good health condition of the enemy’s prisoners, despite the difficulty of preserving their lives amid the brutal war and also saw how the enemy has and continues to abuse our prisoners, who recounted horrific testimonies of the Zionist criminal treatment.”

“What the enemy could not achieve through the war of genocide, it will not achieve through threats and tricks. We warn the families of the occupation’s prisoners that until today, we have proof of life for those who remain alive among the prisoners,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X