Hamas: “Netanyahu and his Nazi government resume their aggression and genocidal war against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip”

By Kouthar Sambo

“Netanyahu and his Nazi government resume their aggression and genocidal war against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip. We hold the criminal Netanyahu and the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the repercussions of the treacherous aggression on Gaza and for the defenseless civilians and our besieged Palestinian people, who are subjected to a brutal war and a systematic policy of starvation.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu decided to overturn the ceasefire agreement, exposing the prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate.

“We demand that the mediators hold Netanyahu and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement.”

“We call on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to assume their historical responsibility in supporting the steadfastness and valiant resistance of our Palestinian people and in breaking the unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” expressed Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X