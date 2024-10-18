Hamas mourns the death of its battle-engaged leader Yahya Al-Sinwar

By Kouthar Sambo

“We mourn the great national leader, the martyred fighter, brother Yahya Al-Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim), Head of the Political Bureau of the resistance and Commander of the Battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa who ascended as a heroic martyr, advancing and not retreating, brandishing his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement followed Thursday’s reports from the Israeli military, who claimed they may have killed Sinwar. Hamas released an official statement on Friday confirming Sinwar’s assassination.

Yahya Sinwar as Hamas’s battle-engaged leader

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Friday, a Hamas expert and author of Hamas: Unwritten Chapters, Dr Azzam Tamimi, said Sinwar was martyred on Wednesday, however, the official announcement was made on Thursday.

“Sinwar’s martyrdom is a genuine liberation movement. He was on the ground, confronting the occupation head-on, not hiding and giving the order,” clarified Tamimi.

The clarification comes as Israel attempted to distort the portrayal of Hamas’s battle-engaged leader. However, Hamas confirmed that Sinwar fought until his last breath during clashes with the Israeli occupation army in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hamas’s stance: A way forward

“The martyr leader Yahya Al-Sinwar lived as a fighter for the sake of Allah and made his way in the Hamas group since he was a young man involved in its jihadist activities during the 23 years of captivity, he defeated the Zionist jailer, and after he was released from prison in the Wafaa’ al-Ahrar deal,” rehashed Hamas.

He continued his dedication, planning, and jihad until his eyes were filled with joy on 7 October 2023, detailed Hamas, which was deemed “the day of the great flood that shook the depths of the Zionist entity and exposed the fragility of its alleged security.”

“Hamas continues to move forward, and the spirit of the Al-Aqsa Flood will remain burning brightly, pulsating with life in the souls of our people,” confirmed Hamas.

Israel intensifies attacks in Lebanon

Meanwhile, Palestinian media stated that the Israeli occupation aircraft bombarded the towns of Kafr Rumman, Koussaireh Al-Sayyad, Al-Ain, and Harabta in northern Bekaa, Lebanon.

Additionally, a central Beirut building, which is home to the offices of Al Jazeera and the embassies of Norway and Azerbaijan, was evacuated today. According to a Lebanese source, the move follows Israeli threats.

“Two days ago, Israel launched its biggest attack on Lebanon’s estate building since their Israeli aggression began. The Mayor of a major town in South Lebanon was among the 16 people who were killed by the Israeli airstrike,” a journalist based in Lebanon, Sara Talih Matar, said on VOC’s PM Drive show.

