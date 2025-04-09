Hamas: “Military pressure won’t bring the prisoners back alive”

“What is happening in Gaza is not a military pressure, but a savage act of revenge against innocent civilians, and the world must take responsibility to stop it immediately.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after the intensified aggression in the Gaza Strip resulted in the killing of several Palestinian families.

“This will strengthen their resilience and rock-solid determination to confront the aggression. Netanyahu’s policy of seeking revenge against children, women, and the elderly is not a strategy for achieving victory, but a path to inevitable failure,” said Hamas.

The resistance further added that Israel’s escalation of attacks is risking the lives of Israeli prisoners.

“Military pressure won’t bring the prisoners back alive; it will only endanger their lives and kill them. The only way to secure their release is through negotiations,” added Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X