Hamas: “Footage of stray dogs devouring bodies of martyrs in northern Gaza, under the watch of occupation soldiers, reveals the inhumane behavior”

By Kouthar Sambo

“Footage of stray dogs devouring bodies of martyrs in northern Gaza, under the watch of occupation soldiers, reveals the extent of their brutal, sadistic, inhumane behavior.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows the occupation army’s denial of ambulance and civil defense crews to retrieve the martyrs’ bodies and the wounded from the streets.

“All of this reveals the level of brutal genocide being committed in the Gaza Strip and confirms the extent of sadist, criminal, and inhumane behavior of this terrorist army and its fascist leadership.”

“In light of the policy of systematic targeting of all facilities, hospitals, and means of life in the northern Gaza Strip, the terrorist occupation army continues to target Kamal Adwan Hospital and continuously and deliberately bombs the hospital’s facilities and courtyards, including its water and fuel tanks and oxygen station,” detailed Hamas.

The resistance further stressed how the “ongoing horrific crimes” should serve as an awakening to the global community and how the lack of support has resulted in the deterioration of the “values of humanity.”

“End this genocide, work to bring international relief and rescue convoys into the northern Gaza Strip, impose the protection of innocent civilians, and document these crimes to hold their perpetrators, the Zionist war criminals, accountable,” asserted Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X