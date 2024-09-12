Hamas expresseS condemnation towards the Israeli occupation army after executing an airstrike on Al-Jaouni

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, expressed condemnation towards the Israeli occupation army after executing an airstrike on Al-Jaouni, a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school, that shelters thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“The airstrike, which left 14 martyrs in a preliminary toll, with several victims under the rubble, can be added to the series of massacres and brutal targeting of defenseless civilians who are facing a Zionist war of genocide in full view of the world.”

“The failure of the international community and the United Nations (UN) to take action against the war criminal Netanyahu and his terrorist army is a greenlight to commit more horrific crimes,” remarked Hamas.

The resistance further called on the international community with the UN, the Arab League, and all relevant countries to urgently intervene.

“We call on the global community to stop this genocide that has been ongoing for more than eleven months and to take all measures that will make the war criminal Netanyahu stop his aggression and war of genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X