Hamas expresses condemnation for the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Nuseirat refugee camp

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed condemnation for the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in the death of a civil defense officer in Nuseirat, Nidal Abu Hujair, and five of his colleagues.

Additionally, Khaled Nabhan, who went viral for calling out to his three-year-old granddaughter as “the soul of my soul” after she was killed in an Israeli airstrike last year (2023), was killed on Sunday in the Nuseirat camp in an Israeli airstrike.

“The targeting of the Civil Defense post in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip, by the criminal occupation represents the insistence of the fascist occupation army to violate all rules and laws by deliberately hitting civil defense personnel, rescue and ambulance teams, and all categories protected in wars under international law,” asserted Hamas.

“This heinous crime is a confirmation of the war criminal leaders’ continuation of the full-fledged brutal genocidal campaign, which is happening before the world against the defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip,” added the resistance.

Hamas further stressed the lack of support and silence from international communities as Israel continues to violate international law.

“The international community and the UN must break this shameful policy and move to stop the series of killing and genocide that has been ongoing in the Gaza Strip for more than 15 months,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X