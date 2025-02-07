More VOCFM News

Hamas’ Dr. Basem Naim condemns US President Donald Trump’s move to take over Gaza and get Palestinians out

By Kouthar Sambo

“Dr. Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that what US President Donald Trump said about his intention to displace the residents of the Gaza Strip outside it and execute US control of the Strip by force is a crime against humanity and reinforces the law of the jungle at the international level.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement follows Trump’s plans to capture Gaza.

Meanwhile, Middle East Eye shared footage of Trump being called out by Marco Rubio, now secretary of state, saying: “Palestinians are not a real estate deal, Donald.”
The footage, which resurfaced, was from a 2016 US presidential debate.

“For 15 months, Netanyahu and his fascist government have tried to displace the residents of the Gaza Strip and have failed to achieve this goal in the face of our people’s steadfastness and adherence to their land and homeland, stressing that what the occupation has failed to do, no American administration or power in the world will succeed in implementing,” detailed Naim.

“Gaza is in urgent need of comprehensive reconstruction plans after the systematic destruction caused by the aggression against it for 15 months, indicating that the problem of reconstruction is not in the presence of the Palestinian people on their land but rather in the continuation of the Zionist occupation and the stifling siege of the Gaza Strip for more than 17 years with American support,” stressed Naim.

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

