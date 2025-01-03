Hamas denounces the relentless bombing of displaced people’s tents

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed condemnation for the Israeli occupation’s “deliberate targeting of the displaced people’s tents.”

According to the resistance, the incident reflects Israel’s ongoing commitment to “war crimes and genocide against Palestinians.”

“We urge the free peoples around the world to take effective action to stop the Zionist massacres and strengthen their solidarity with our people.”

The resistance further detailed some of the most recent attacks in the Gaza Strip:

– Israeli airstrikes targeting the displaced people’s tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis

– Israeli airstrikes striking homes upon the heads of their inhabitants in Jabalia, Gaza City

– Israeli airstrikes on Deir al-Balah resulted in the deaths of more than 50 martyrs, most of whom were women and children.

“The inaction by the international community and its institutions, and abandoning its role to stop this crime that has been ongoing for over 15 months, is an indelible stain of shame, a resounding moral failure that history will not forgive, and a humiliating surrender to a group of Zionist war criminals who commit the most heinous crimes under the cover and support of the US administration,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X