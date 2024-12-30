Hamas condemns the ongoing attacks on hospitals in Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Zionist airstrike on Al-Wafaa Hospital and artillery shelling on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City are war crimes. The international community must take action to send UN observers and impose protection for hospitals.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after the constant targeting of hospitals in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation army.

“The Al-Wafaa Hospital was attacked, which resulted in several martyrs and wounded, and the artillery shelling on one of the buildings of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, both in Gaza City, is a violation of international laws and a confirmation of the Zionist disregard for treaties, norms, and humanitarian values,” asserted Hamas.

“We condemn the international silence regarding these unprecedented crimes, ongoing for 15 months, including genocide, the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure – particularly hospitals – burning them, and the deliberate targeting of doctors and medical personnel,” reiterated the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X [illustrative]