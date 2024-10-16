Hamas condemns the German Foreign Minister’s recent comments on Israel’s right to defend itself amid civilian casualties

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed condemnation towards the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock following her recent comments on Israel’s right to defend itself despite the escalated civilian casualties resulting from the ongoing aggression in Gaza.

This comes after Baerbock claimed that her government “is not ashamed of targeting civilians and hospitals, as long as this provides security for Israel, and this is part of our obligations.”

“We consider this a shameless statement, a blatant, clear violation of the 1948 Convention for the Prevention of Genocide, and a frank admission of participation in supporting the occupation in its continuing aggression, and a cover for the Zionist occupation army to commit more crimes of genocide against our people, defenseless civilians, children, women, the elderly and the sick, for more than a whole year,” reiterated Hamas.

The resistance further called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take heed of Baerbock’s statement and note it as “evidence of her government’s participation in the genocidal war.”

“We call on the ICJ to retract its rejection of the lawsuit filed by Nicaragua against Germany, on charges of violating the 1948 Convention for the Prevention of Genocide by supplying the weapons used in its ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip since last October,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X