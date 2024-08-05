Salt River, Cape Town  1 September 2024

Hamas condemns talks of building a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Kouthar Sambo

“The occupation government’s decision to fund Zionist tours of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous escalation and playing with fire that leads the region into a religious war for which the occupation and its supporters bear responsibility.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas who further appealed for a general mobilization in solidarity with Palestinians.

This comes as Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a synagogue to be built in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

“The implementation of its Zionist agendas and plans against the sanctity, status, and identity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which did not stop at the provocative incursions, attempts at temporal and spatial division, and the statement of one of its extremist ministers to build a Jewish synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque, today comes its decision to finance tours,” detailed Hamas.

Meanwhile, early reports revealed that the Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned this potential move and emphasized “the need to respect the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Stay tuned to VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday as we delve further into discussion on the matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X

