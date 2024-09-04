Salt River, Cape Town  4 September 2024

Hamas condemns Palestinian prisoner conditions in Israeli detention

By Kouthar Sambo

Several Palestinian prisoners have come forward to convey their accounts in Israeli detention, noting abuse, torture, rape, and deprivation of food and drink being the order of the day.

“The spread of infectious diseases among Palestinian detainees inside the occupation jails, along with the decision by the occupation prison administration in Rimon and Nafha prisons to prevent lawyers from visiting prisoners, is new evidence of the extent of the catastrophic conditions in which prisoners endure,” detailed the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The resistance further stressed how the use of torture, prevention of visits, deprivation of food, drink, and sleep, deliberate medical negligence, isolation, and repression, led to the martyrdom of numerous Palestinian prisoners.

“We demand that international organizations concerned with human rights stand up to their responsibilities regarding the suffering our prisoners are exposed to inside the occupation prisons, especially what is stipulated in the Geneva Convention regarding the prisoners of war,” added Hamas.

“We call on the masses of our Palestinian people to escalate their actions in support of the prisoners, as we have no choice but to confront the occupation until it is forced and deterred from continuing to commit its crimes and violations against our heroic prisoners,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Illustrative]

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

