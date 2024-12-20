Hamas calls for intensified pressure on the Israeli regime to cease its aggression on Palestinians

By Kouthar Sambo

“On International Human Solidarity Day, Hamas calls for intensified pressure on the Zionist entity to cease its aggression, terrorism against Gaza, & to strengthen global solidarity with Palestinian people.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. The statement comes as the International Human Solidarity Day, marked by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on December 20 of each year, serves as a reminder of the extent of the crimes.

“We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), observing the International Human Solidarity Day, affirm the following: first, Human solidarity with the Palestinian people, their just cause, and the support for their legitimate rights is a badge of honor on the chest of everyone who advocates for it and stands against the plans of the occupation and its backers, in light of the Zionist aggression on Gaza and all occupied Palestinian territory.”

“Second: we call to put pressure by all means on the Zionist occupation to stop its aggression and the crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement that has been taking place against our Palestinian people in Gaza for over 15 months,” detailed the resistance.

Furthermore, the resistance stressed the third aspect, saying that it is the responsibility of criminalizing the “Zionist entity’s aggression” along with prosecuting its leaders for their crimes against Palestinians.

“This is a shared responsibility on the shoulders of the international community, our Islamic Ummah, the UN, and all its agencies, and the free peoples of the world, to take serious action towards ending the aggression and enabling our people to obtain their legitimate rights,” asserted Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X