Hajj 1446: Cape Town Readies for Emotional Airport Reunions

As the 1446 Hajj season comes to a close, South African hujaaj (pilgrims) are preparing to return home, with the first group of Capetonian pilgrims expected to arrive on Wednesday, 11 June.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) board member Shaheen Essop confirmed that the five sacred days of Hajj proceeded without any major issues.

“Alhamdulilah (All praise is due to God), everything has been going well. There have been no adverse reports coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with regards to the five days of Hajj,” said Essop.

He added that preparations are underway to manage the large-scale departures from Aziziyah to various airports.

“In the next few days, it’s going to be quite hectic with regards to the dispatch of people… but we have put measures in place to ensure a smooth, streamlined process for logistics,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Shaheed Regal, Regional General Manager at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), said Cape Town International Airport is ready to accommodate the influx of returning pilgrims and their loved ones.

“As Capetonians, we can be very proud of our heritage. Our ancestors taught us the importance of respect for hujaaj, and we are very honoured to welcome them at the airport,” Regal said.

“We do have plans in place to manage congestion, but we also understand the emotions and traditions that come with welcoming our pilgrim’s home. This is special, and we celebrate it every single year.”

Families and friends are urged to comply with airport rules and regulations to ensure a safe and seamless homecoming for returning pilgrims.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: @HaramainInfo/X