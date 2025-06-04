Hajj 1446 AH Officially Underway as Pilgrims Begin Yawm al-Tarwiyah

The 1446 AH Hajj season is officially in motion as millions of hujjaaj (pilgrims) across the globe embark on Yawm al-Tarwiyah today (Wednesday 4 June), ahead of the Day of Arafah tomorrow, Thursday 5 June.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, South African scholar Moulana Sulaiman Ravat confirmed a smooth start to the day, with all South African pilgrims safely arriving in Mina.

“The buses started to arrive early this morning, and all SA pilgrims are in the camps. Many of them opted to walk from Aziziya to Mina. They will be here for five salaahs before moving to the plains of Arafah for the pinnacle of Hajj,” said Moulana Ravat.

He noted that while some pilgrims proceed directly to Arafah on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, all hujjaaj are required to be present on the Day of Arafah.

“Tomorrow is the big day. Every Hajji must be on Arafah. Logistics will be tricky, as there will be increased movement with many more pilgrims converging on the plains.”

Describing the mood in Mina, he added:

“There’s excitement, laced with a bit of nervousness. They’ve been waiting for weeks for this moment and are very glad to finally be here.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: SAHUC/Facebook