Growing concern over gun violence sparks renewed calls for stricter gun control laws

Communities across South Africa are living in fear as gang-related gun violence continues to escalate, with children being among the most vulnerable victims caught in crossfire.

On Saturday (28 September), tragedy struck in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, where unknown gunmen opened fire in two separate homes, leaving 17 people dead. The 18th victim succumbed to injuries later in hospital.

While police officials in the province claim to be making headway in the investigation, they caution that it remains in its early stages.

Meanwhile, on the Cape Flats, public spaces like parks have become dangerous, as bullets frequently fly in these areas, endangering innocent young lives each day.

Western Cape police have launched an investigation after a 49-year-old woman, three teenagers and two children were shot and wounded in Eerste River on Monday, 23 September 2024.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed that Kleinvlei police responded to a complaint of a shooting at a recreational park in Spandau Road, Spandau Village.

The ongoing violence has prompted renewed calls for stricter gun control.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Adèle Kirsten, Director of Gun Free South Africa, stressed the need for more robust enforcement of laws aimed at curbing the illegal gun trade.

“One of the things we’ve seen reported is an increase in the recovery of weapons, and our current law imposes a maximum of 15 years for the possession of illegal weapons. To our knowledge, we’ve never seen such a sentence handed down, and this needs to change,” Kirsten said.

Kirsten also pointed to the Firearms Control Amendment Bill, which was published for public comment in 2021.

“The bill aimed to significantly restrict gun availability and included several clauses that protect our communities, yet it still needs to be reviewed to reflect the changing context of gun violence over the last two years.” “Strengthened legislation not only signals to society that our government is serious about addressing gun violence and crime, but it also enables civil society to hold the government accountable,” she added. “Legislation is a really important aspect of reform in most countries and especially when there’s much participation from civil society.”

