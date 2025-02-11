Grieving father says justice finally prevailed

Azmir Oosthuizen, father of Emaan Solomons who was fatally wounded in gang crossfire in Ocean View five years ago said he can finally grieve peacefully now that those responsible for the death of his beloved daughter is finally sentenced for her murder.

The Western Cape High Court found the suspects accused of murdering little Emaan Solomons guilty of murder, attempted murder as well as the possession of illegal firearms on Monday (10th February 2025).

Speaking to VOC Breakfast, an emotive Oosthuizen said the emotional rollercoaster has finally concluded.

“Our family is pleased with the outcome of the hearing and even though it took five years for justice to be served, we are grateful that we can put this behind us and grieve the loss of Emaan, who was such a beautiful child filled with hopes and dreams, Allah (God) chose Emaan to ensure we as a family do not lose our Imaan (faith) and place all our faith in Allah completely,” he added.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Operations Manager Cassey Chambers said the loss of a child is a devastating experience and the grieving journey is a complex and deeply personal one.

“Mentally and psychologically, it can all become overwhelming. There are so many unanswered questions parents are left asking. It is even more overwhelming when a child is lost due to violent crimes. Instances of this nature can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD), heightened anger and anxiety and it is of fundamental to seek help, to assist you in dealing with all these emotions you may feel,” she added.

To learn more about SADAG’s other mental health support groups, visit www.sadag.org, call 0800-21-22-23 or SMS 31393 to speak to a counselor.

Listen to full interview below: