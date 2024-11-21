Grassy Park CPF and Police launch 16 Days of Activism campaign to combat Gender-Based Violence

Grassy Park police, in collaboration with the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF), will officially launch their 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) campaign on Monday 25 November.

The launch event will be held outside of Grassy Park SAPS in Reddy Avenue, starting at 11h00. Community members are invited to attend and show their support in the fight against GBV.

The global campaign, which runs from 25 November to 10 December annually, aims to raise awareness about the impact of GBV and promote action to combat violence against women and children.

Speaking to VOC News, Deputy Chairperson of the Grassy Park CPF, Nicole Jacobus emphasized the importance of community involvement in addressing this pervasive issue.

“This campaign is aimed at raising awareness to our communities, to our children, to our youth that they are not alone in the struggle and fight against Gender-Based Violence,” she added.

“It is important to bring the perpetrators to book who have invaded our space as women. We want to encourage all women—if you are in a situation where you feel you cannot come out of it, know that there are people willing to help. Don’t be afraid to come forward. We as a collective must stand together to break the cycle and silence on these issues in the community.”

She said campaign will also address related social issues, including alcohol abuse, which Jacobus identified as a significant contributing factor to family challenges.

“One of the causes we will focus on is alcohol abuse—it’s one of the main problems in our households, affecting families in different ways,” she noted.

Community members are urged to participate by reporting GBV cases, seeking assistance, and contributing to positive change.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile