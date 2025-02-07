Grant beneficiaries to replace their SASSA Gold Cards with the new Postbank Black Cards

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and Postbank declared that grant recipients will not be able to use their SASSA Gold Cards to access their SASSA grant payments if they do not obtain Postbank black cards prior to the deadline, 28 February 2025.

The final payments made using SASSA Gold Cards will be in the form of grants that began during the week of February 4–6, 2025.

The Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe said all current SASSA Gold Cards in everyone’s possession will stop working on 28 February 2025, irrespective of the expiry date written on the card.

“Please go to your nearest Postbank site, which is mainly located at one of the retailers near you that include Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Usave and Boxer, and get your Postbank Black Card to continue transacting,” she added.

Beneficiaries simply need a temporary Identity Document (ID) or a valid South African ID to obtain the new Postbank black cards. These documents are required to issue a card. Mbengashe further stressed that the new Postbank black card is free of charge for all beneficiaries, something that supports Postbank’s financial inclusion mandate and SASSA’s social welfare responsibilities.

“There is no waiting period for the new Postbank Black Cards to be utilised for transactions because they are compatible with all National Payment System channels, including ATMs, retailer point-of-sale machines, and any location that takes a bank card as soon as it is issued to a beneficiary. Additionally, the safety and card characteristics of the new cards have been improved. When transferring to the new Postbank Black Cards, social grant recipients will continue to receive the same benefits as they did with the Gold Cards, which include three free in-store withdrawals per month, one free monthly statement over the counter, and one free card replacement annually,” she said.

For those who wish to check where they can collect their new black cards, Dial: *120*218*3#

Image: SASSA