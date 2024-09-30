Grade R admission appeals for 2025, open on 1 October

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Parents who wish to appeal their child’s Grade R admissions for 2025 are encouraged to do so starting on October 1st, 2024. Many parents have raised concerns about their children not being accepted into schools or being placed in schools far from their designated feeder zones.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond explained the process for appealing rejected applications. “If your application was unsuccessful, the first step is to contact the school and request a reconsideration or placement on the waiting list,” she said. “Many learners have been accepted into more than one school, and as parents make their final decisions, spots will open up for others.”

Hammond noted that there is currently significant movement within the system and the WCED expects this to stabilize over the coming weeks. However, she acknowledged that the school holidays during the admissions process had caused delays. “In the next few weeks, many parents will likely receive calls from schools where they’ve applied,” she added.

For those interested in appealing, Hammond advised, “First, approach the School Governing Body (SGB) and request a written response. After that, you can submit an appeal through the WCED’s online portal.”

Hammond expressed concern about whether there is sufficient space for Grade R learners, especially since the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA Act) made Grade R compulsory. “The BELA Act has made Grade R mandatory, but we are financially struggling. We now need additional classrooms and teachers, but the necessary funding has not yet been provided. We’re waiting on the national government to determine whether this will be phased in or implemented fully by January 2025,” she said.

The WCED remains in anticipation of further guidance and funding from the national level to effectively manage these new demands.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay