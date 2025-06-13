Government Monitoring New Covid-19 Variant, Urges Public to Remain Cautious

The South African government has confirmed it is closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, known as Nimbus, which has recently been reported in parts of Asia.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, emphasized that while the variant has not yet been detected in South Africa, the Department of Health remains on high alert.

“We urge the public not to panic. While there is no immediate threat, we must remain cautious and adhere to basic health protocols,” said Ntshavheni.

She also assured the public that, should the situation change, the government is prepared to respond swiftly. To stay informed about the new strain, local health officials are maintaining regular communication with international health agencies.