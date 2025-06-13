More VOCFM News

Government Monitoring New Covid-19 Variant, Urges Public to Remain Cautious

The South African government has confirmed it is closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, known as Nimbus, which has recently been reported in parts of Asia.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, emphasized that while the variant has not yet been detected in South Africa, the Department of Health remains on high alert.

“We urge the public not to panic. While there is no immediate threat, we must remain cautious and adhere to basic health protocols,” said Ntshavheni.

She also assured the public that, should the situation change, the government is prepared to respond swiftly. To stay informed about the new strain, local health officials are maintaining regular communication with international health agencies.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app