Government extends registration deadline for spaza shops and food-handling outlets

The government has extended the registration deadline for spaza shops and food-handling outlets to 28 February 2025 to improve compliance with health and safety standards.

The initial deadline was set for the close of business on Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

At a media briefing, ministers leading the interdisciplinary team on foodborne illnesses and illicit trade highlighted progress made on the action plan. This includes the closure of over 1,000 non-compliant shops.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urged businesses to register and meet health regulations to ensure continued operation.

“42,915 applications were received between 15 November and yesterday. Of this figure, 19,385 have been approved,” Hlabisa stated.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Rosheda Muller, president of the National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa (NITASA), emphasized the wide scope of the registration process.

“One needs to realize it’s not only spaza shops but also all food handlers. There are thousands of businesses selling food, and most are not registered,” Muller explained.

She expressed concerns about the government’s capacity to manage the process effectively.

“It is very clear that the government does not have the capacity to do things on their own. They have requested national organizations collaborate with them, but I don’t see this taking place any time soon,” she said.

“We will be monitoring the space and will keep our finger on the pulse at all times for betterment, enabling environments, and regulations that benefit our society.”

