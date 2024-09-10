Government criticized for ineffective response to extortion mafias

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Chairperson of Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee, Ian Cameron, has strongly criticized the government’s approach to tackling extortion syndicates, describing it as ineffective. Four provinces, KwaZulu Natal, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and Western Cape, account for 73% of extortion crimes. Cameron’s remarks follow the recent launch of a special hotline to report extortion in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Cameron commended the police for their acknowledgement of the problem and their efforts to address it and stated, “It is important to commend the fact that the police have openly acknowledged their shortcomings but are putting strategies in place. We have seen some successes, including several arrests of senior figures in extortion gangs over the last two weeks. There have also been instances where police have come out on top in gunfights with these gangs.” He emphasized that solving this issue is not a quick fix and will take time.

Cameron also noted that the police face a shortage of human resources in specialised investigations and crime intelligence, but he acknowledged their efforts despite limited resources. He stated, “I have critiqued the police for not being adequately equipped for investigations, but with the limited resources they have, they are fighting back.”

When asked about improving crime intelligence capacity, Cameron highlighted the need for budget amendments. He explained, “We are looking for amendments to the budget we inherited from the previous administration. There has been criticism of the proposed budget, but it is important to remember that it was submitted before the elections. Without a budget, the South African Police Service (SAPS) cannot function at all. A fragmented SAPS that can do something is better than a SAPS that can do nothing.”

Cameron added that while amendments are being worked on, the process takes time. He expressed hope that with budget improvements, the SAPS will be able to hire more detectives and enhance its crime intelligence capabilities. However, he emphasized that leadership challenges within the police force are as significant as resource constraints. He noted, “Leadership challenges within SAPS are evident, particularly in how disciplinary processes are managed. A lack of discipline and order allows corrupt officers to remain in the service.”

On the topic of unreported crime in impoverished communities, Cameron explained that the situation is far more dire than what is officially reported. “In poorer communities, people are more intimidated, and the risks are higher. In some areas, like Mfuleni, extortionists openly drive around with rifles and collect money. Some of these criminals even run their extortion rackets from prison,” he said.

Cameron expressed satisfaction that the Minister of Correctional Services is taking steps to address this issue by introducing technology to block unauthorized cellphone use in prisons. He noted that the department is introspecting and addressing corruption among its officials.

Cameron stressed that while the police often face blame, other departments, such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Correctional Services, must also be held accountable. “An integrated approach is needed to combat extortion effectively,” he said.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay