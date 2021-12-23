Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Gov demands to have schools report teen pregnancies’ to police, welcomed

The Gender Equality Commission has welcomed government’s announcement that schools will be legally mandated to report teenage pregnancies.

It follows shockingly high pregnancy numbers at schools this year, including over 900 girls between 10 and 14 and over 660 under the age of 10.

The commission’s Jabu Baloyi says rape is a major contributing factor to these figures, calling on families and communities to break the silence and file police reports.

NAPTOSA earlier this week also applauded the move but expressed concern over a lack of clarity around implementation.

