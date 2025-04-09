GOTG provide relief to victims of localised flooding

Several areas across the Western Cape have been severely impacted by recent downpours, with localised flooding reported in parts of the province.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) has confirmed it will be providing relief to communities affected by the flooding.

According to GOTG spokesperson Ali Sablay, the West Coast Disaster Management Centre issued an urgent appeal for assistance after heavy rainfall caused significant damage in Piketberg and Porterville. Parts of both towns were cut off, and numerous homes were submerged.

“Gift of the Givers will be distributing hot meals, blankets, and clean drinking water to affected residents in Porterville and Piketberg,” said Sablay.