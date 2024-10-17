Good Luck, Class of 2024! : Over 75,000 candidates gear up for matric exams in the Western Cape

By Ragheema Mclean

This year, a total of 75,647 candidates will be sitting for their matric examinations in the Western Cape. Of these, 64,375 are full-time candidates, while 11,272 are part-time.

The exams begin on Monday, 21 October and will conclude on Wednesday, 27 November, after a total of 123 papers have been written.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it has set up 474 exam centres, overseen by 1,809 invigilators, to ensure the smooth running of the examinations.

Between 2 and 12 December, 4 232 markers will mark 920 000 examination scripts, which will then be checked by 1 046 mark-checkers. Thereafter, the national results will be announced on 15 January, with individual candidate results accessible at schools or online the next day.

MEC David Maynier urged candidates to make good use of the remaining days: “With just 5 days to go until the start of the matric exams, we encourage our candidates to use this time wisely by testing their knowledge using past matric papers and answer memos.”

Candidates can access past matric papers and memos through the following link:

https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/grade-12-question-papers

VOC News

Photo: @DavidMaynier/X