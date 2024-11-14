More VOCFM News

Global leaders tackle climate policy at COP29 amid Trump’s return concerns

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29, is being held in Azerbaijan, bringing together global leaders, climate analysts, and non-profit organisations to chart future climate policy.

(South African Faith Communities Environmental Institute) SAFCEI Director, Francesca de Gasparis expressed concern over the recent election of Donald Trump, noting his climate change denial and the potential impact on negotiations. “The expert presenting to us immediately raised the issue of the Trump presidency,” de Gasparis said, citing Trump’s history of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Agreement as a “massive” influence on international climate efforts.

She voiced worries that his return could hinder global climate commitments. However, she also noted that the U.S. climate envoy assured that Trump’s leadership would not halt the country’s dedication to addressing climate issues.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app