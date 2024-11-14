Global leaders tackle climate policy at COP29 amid Trump’s return concerns

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29, is being held in Azerbaijan, bringing together global leaders, climate analysts, and non-profit organisations to chart future climate policy.

(South African Faith Communities Environmental Institute) SAFCEI Director, Francesca de Gasparis expressed concern over the recent election of Donald Trump, noting his climate change denial and the potential impact on negotiations. “The expert presenting to us immediately raised the issue of the Trump presidency,” de Gasparis said, citing Trump’s history of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Agreement as a “massive” influence on international climate efforts.

She voiced worries that his return could hinder global climate commitments. However, she also noted that the U.S. climate envoy assured that Trump’s leadership would not halt the country’s dedication to addressing climate issues.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay