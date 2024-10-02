By Kouthar Sambo

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) vehemently opposes the 36% electricity tariff increase proposed by Eskom. This come after the power utility applied for an increase in electricity prices to the National Energy Regulator of SA (NERSA). The union has labeled the move as a “cruel onslaught on the working class.”

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, GIWUSA’s Provincial Secretary Abeeda Adams said the individual and personal income has been overlooked by Eskom, coupled with the high cost of living South Africans grapple with.

“The current unemployment rate is 42% and the working and middle class suffers the most. A lot of the municipalities are not giving the lifeline of that 50 kilowatts free to anyone,” remarked Adams.

*Feel free to take a listen further as she delves into the latest on this matter.

Photo: GIWUSA [statement graph: Eskom price increases versus per person income, 1994-

2024]