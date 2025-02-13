Giwusa Slams Government Over Cost-of-Living Crisis

By Rachel Mohamed

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa) has criticized the government’s management of the cost-of-living crisis. According to the latest Household Affordability Index, citizens allocate over 57% of their salaries to transport and electricity costs. Giwusa attributes this issue to Eskom’s transition from a public service model to a profit-driven institution.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Mametlwe Sebei, the president of Giwusa, held the ANC government and the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) responsible for the neoliberal policies that have harmed the country’s economy.

“The reality is that the current government has been a significant factor in the deterioration over the past 30 years. The policies reinforced by the GNU appear to be part of a conspiracy among neoliberal parties that continue to pursue privatization policies, which have led us to where we are now.” “Eskom has increased tariffs by 1,710% until now and that excludes the current increases from 1996 and 800% from 2007.”

