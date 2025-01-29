GIWUSA demands urgent evacuation of troops from the DRC region

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) demands an end to the government’s involvement in the looting of Africa’s natural riches as well as the urgent evacuation of troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) region.

This after nine South African National Defence Force officials were killed over the weekend. Over a period of two days, the SANDF personnel who were assigned to the DRC as part of the UN peacekeeping mission and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) fought fiercely against the M23 rebel group close to Goma, the provincial capital of the eastern DRC.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Mametlwe Sebei, Giwusa president said they urge the labour movement to assist the Congolese working class’s civics, trade unions, and other movements in regaining their fighting strength and opposing all imperialist incursions, including South Africa’s.

“The working class of Congo must strive to regain their political and class independence by establishing an independent mass political party of the working class with a socialist platform. This is the working class’s ultimate responsibility. It can only gain political and economic dominance and join the global working class in the fight to put an end to imperialism and its wars everywhere if it is founded on such a platform,” he continued.

Listen to the full audio below: