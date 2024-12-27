More VOCFM News

Gift of the Givers responds to 11 fires in nine days around the Western Cape

By Kouthar Sambo

As a spike of fires rocked the Western Cape during the scorching heat, the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers continues to provide relief to those afflicted.

“The Gift of the Givers team has been responding to 11 fires in nine days around the Western Cape, with the latest informal settlement in Parkwood that is burning out currently, and we have dispatched a team out there,” said Sablay while providing an update on the PM Drive show on Friday.

“Based on the assessments conducted, the wind is strong, and common causes for these fires are candles that are left alone, and the occupants falling asleep, and within seconds, the structure is destroyed – the overpopulated structures do not help the situation either,” detailed Sablay.

The organisation is in urgent need of clean drinking water, hygiene packs, and baby care packs. Should you wish to contribute generously, contact 08 00 786 911 for more information on the drop-off points.

*Listen further as he devles into the latest details on this matter

Photo: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

