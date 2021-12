Gift of the Givers is working towards raising enough funds as they try to rebuild homes of the Drommedaris informal settlement in Mbekweni, Paarl, Western Cape.

Over 400 people have been left homeless due to the fire that broke out over the past weekend.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says the crowdfunding initiative will make this dream a reality. Currently, the organisation has provided blankets and food to affected families.