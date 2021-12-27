George municipality warns of E-coli in Touws River

The George municipality says swimming is only permissible at the Touw River mouth and the designated area where life guards are on duty. Swimming upstream of the designated area is not allowed and any other water sports are at own risk.
Municipality spokesperson, Debra Sauer, says water sampling results from yesterday indicate that E-coli counts are within the accepted standards at the lagoon and river mouth.
“E-coli levels further upstream need more time to dissipate before the water can be declared absolutely safe. Water sampling is done twice a day to monitor the water quality. The municipality apologizes for this unseen event and urged the public to remain cautious outside of the permissible bathing area,” said Sauer.
VOC