Gazan tech enthusiasts shared their tech journey across the VOC airwaves

By Kouthar Sambo

Gazan tech enthusiasts shared their tech journey across the VOC airwaves. This comes amid the ongoing atrocities befalling Palestinians.

Rehashing the dire situation in Gaza, they highlighted how the besieged Palestinians are forced to thrive and learn the necessary skills to survive.

“There is little opportunity for work in the Gaza Strip while you have this highly educated population with a 70% unemployment rate – these are people with degrees from universities,” a Gaza Sky Geeks representative stressed.

*Listen further

Follow Gaza Sky Geeks for more information on how you can get involved and collaborate as a tech start-up. The duo will be speaking at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) at the Africa Tech stage, titled: “Creating a successful tech sector in the challenging environment – Gaza Palestine.”

Stay tuned to VOC’s PM Drive show today as we get the latest feedback on their talks at the CTICC!

Photo: VOCfm

Kouthar Sambo

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

