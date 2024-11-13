By Kouthar Sambo

Gazan tech enthusiasts shared their tech journey across the VOC airwaves. This comes amid the ongoing atrocities befalling Palestinians.

Rehashing the dire situation in Gaza, they highlighted how the besieged Palestinians are forced to thrive and learn the necessary skills to survive.

“There is little opportunity for work in the Gaza Strip while you have this highly educated population with a 70% unemployment rate – these are people with degrees from universities,” a Gaza Sky Geeks representative stressed.

Follow Gaza Sky Geeks for more information on how you can get involved and collaborate as a tech start-up. The duo will be speaking at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) at the Africa Tech stage, titled: “Creating a successful tech sector in the challenging environment – Gaza Palestine.”

