Gaza Journalist: “Palestine is free. It is the rest of the world that is not free”

By Kouthar Sambo

As the world commemorates Palestinian journalists who have been killed, wounded, or kidnapped by Israel, the Government Media Office organized a solidarity vigil on Monday in Gaza. This comes after the Israeli occupation forces have killed over 180 journalists, injured over 390, and are currently detaining 40 known journalists.

Speaking across the VOC airwaves on the PM Drive show, a Gaza filmmaker and Journalist, Hamza Chalan, who was born and raised in Jabalia, shared his journey of life in Gaza as a journalist under the brutal Israeli siege.

“What happened in Gaza, and what is still happening in Gaza, is a genocide and nobody can ignore it because it is the most documented genocide in history,” remarked Chalan.

“When I was documenting the war with my camera, I realized my people were suffering but at the same time, I had to be objective. What I witnessed is more than genocide – when you see an entire residential building with its inhabitants being women and children – everything is completely destroyed into pieces. It cannot be normal to humans in pieces everywhere,” detailed Chalan.

*Check out the live stream link for visual context: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/Aeo5xjRr371yGpSy/

Photo: VOCfm