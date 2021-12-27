Gauteng police commit to tackling gangsterism, as suspect linked to Boko Haram appears in court

A 31-year-old suspect believed to be part of the Boko Haram syndicate was arrested yesterday in Mamelodi, Pretoria, and will appear in court tomorrow.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the suspect is alleged to be involved in gang-related crimes including business robberies, extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes in Mamelodi and the surrounding areas.

Gauteng Police Provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela says his department will continue with the fight against gangsterism in the province.