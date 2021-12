Police have confirmed that cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation, following a gang-related shooting in Lavender Hill on Monday evening.

Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says the shooting occurred just before 7pm in Stone Court.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally struck, and a 14-year-old transported to hospital after being injured.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC