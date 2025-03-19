GABS electric buses to be rolled out in areas by end 2025

With the launch of its first fleet of electric buses in Cape Town, Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has embarked on a groundbreaking journey in public transportation.

Speaking on Ramadan AM, GABS spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer explained that the shift to electric buses was introduced to alleviate financial pressure on commuters, who often bear the brunt of rising fuel prices.

“We decided to go electric due to the increasing cost of diesel, as we didn’t want to place additional strain on our commuters. Switching to electric buses is also beneficial for the environment,” she added.

Dyke-Beyer further emphasized that while electric buses are already operating in several areas, more routes will be incorporated throughout the year to expand accessibility.

“For a long time, our electric buses were running in the Retreat area. Now, with our own charging facilities in place, we can charge all 120 buses simultaneously at our depot in Montague Gardens. Our electric buses are currently operating in Bellville, the city center, Mowbray, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, and other areas. However, we aim to extend the service to all regions where GABS buses currently operate,” she said.

