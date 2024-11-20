Future Factory empowers youth through sport

The Future Factory hosted an initiative earlier this year in Windsor, focusing on team building, skills development, and training for students. Founded in 2000, The Future Factory uses sport as a tool for education and empowerment.

Founder and Managing Director, Anne Siroky, explained the organisation’s origins, “The Future Factory was founded with a vision of education through sport. I’m a former South African number one beach volleyball player and national indoor captain, while Julian Alexander, our co-director, is a former South African hockey and softball player. After retiring in 2000, I wanted to start an initiative that gave back to South Africa, particularly the Western Cape, sharing the joy and opportunities sport has brought me.”

Siroky highlighted that the organisation’s work extends beyond sport. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they introduced feeding programmes to assist struggling communities. “Our feeding efforts grew from reaching 1,000 people to 10,000, and now, with partnerships like Western Cape Community Care, Red Cross, and Children’s Help Worldwide, we’re feeding about 100,000 people daily,” she said. Alongside this, The Future Factory has trained over 250 coaches since 2019, who continue to mentor young athletes across the province.

Siroky emphasised the vital role of sports in youth development, particularly in high schools. “I don’t think people fully grasp the importance of introducing sport during early childhood development. In South Africa, we’re lagging behind in global sports standards. While there has been progress in areas like swimming, rugby, cricket, and especially women’s cricket and soccer, there’s still a long way to go.”

She stressed the need for qualified coaches and structured programmes in schools, from pre-primary to matric. “Without properly trained sports coaches, South African sports won’t improve. Parents also have a role to play, whether playing or walking with their children, they need to encourage fitness. Although certain sports have gained traction, we need to foster more inclusivity in Olympic, World Championship, and Commonwealth sport codes.”

Siroky remains committed to coaching and advocating for sports as a tool for social change. She believes that with the right support and involvement, South African youth can achieve both personal and athletic growth, contributing to the nation’s sporting excellence.

