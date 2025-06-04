More VOCFM News

Fuel prices drop

Motorists can expect some relief at the pumps as fuel prices are expected to decrease on Wednesday, despite the announcement of a fuel levy increase.

The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced that petrol dropped by five cents per litre, diesel by 37 cents, paraffin by 56 cents, and LPGAS by 89 cents per kilogram.

Energy Department Fuel Pricing Director Robert Maake contribute these changes to a stronger rand and global oil price shifts.

“The under-recovery on petrol is mainly due to the switching costs to summer fuel grade in preparation for driving season in the northern hemisphere. The Minister of Finance has increased the fuel levy by 16 cents on petrol and 15 cents per litre on diesel during his budget vote speech on the 21st of May 2025,” Maake added.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

