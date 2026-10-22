Fuel prices drive inflation up to 4.5% in September

Statistics South Africa says annual consumer inflation rose for a second consecutive month, reaching 4.5% in September, up from 4.4% in August.

Rising fuel prices were a major contributor, with transport costs accounting for a third of overall inflation. Fuel prices increased by 27.9% over the past year, while food inflation edged up to 1.2%.

Stats SA’s Patrick Kelly says meat inflation slowed to 0.7%, its lowest level in 18 months.

“The fuel price index jumped by 6.2% between August and September and by 27.9% over the past 12 months. Diesel is a significant 46% more expensive than a year ago. Petrol prices rose by 25% over the same period. The higher fuel prices have a knock-on effect on passenger transport and courier services.”

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