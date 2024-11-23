More VOCFM News

Fuel price outlook remains unclear

Motorists have been cautioned to hold off on planning additional travel for December, as fuel price forecasts remain uncertain.

The Central Energy Fund’s latest data reveals an under-recovery of over 40 cents per litre for diesel, signaling a potential price increase.

Meanwhile, for petrol, there is a slight over-recovery of 11 cents per litre on 93-octane. However, 95-octane petrol continues to show signs of an under-recovery.

These are the expected changes:

Petrol 93: decrease of 13 cents per litre

Petrol 95: decrease of 1 cent per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): increase of 44 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): increase of 43 cents per litre

Illuminating paraffin: increase of 41 cents per litre

However, with over a week remaining for adjustments, these figures are still subject to change.

The official fuel price adjustment for December will take effect on Wednesday, the 4th of December.

