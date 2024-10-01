Salt River, Cape Town  1 October 2024

Fuel cuts expected at midnight

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Motorists can expect to pay R1.06 per litre less for petrol as of midnight.

The Automobile Association (AA) stated that motorists can expect a fifth consecutive fuel price drop on Wednesday (02 October 2024).

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said the fuel changes will benefit many people struggling to keep up with the ever-increasing cost of living.

“This is good news across the board. We are looking at the price of 95 unleaded petrol decreasing by R1,14 per litre, and 93 octane petrol by R1,06 per litre,” she added.

Mavimbela said diesel prices will fall by up to R1,14 per litre while illuminating paraffin prices will drop by R1,11 per litre. However, liquefied petroleum gas prices will rise by 23 cents per kilogram.

“These reductions bring fuel costs to pre-Ukraine invasion levels, driven by falling Brent oil prices and a stronger Rand,” she added.

Listen to the full interview below:

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

