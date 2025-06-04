Frustration Mounts as 2026 School Admission Outcomes Leave Many Parents in Limbo

The Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) release of admission outcomes for the 2026 academic year has left many parents feeling disheartened, with a growing number reporting that their children have not been accepted at any of the schools to which they applied.

While thousands of applications have been processed, a concerning trend has emerged — some parents have received rejection notices from not just one, but more than three schools, raising serious questions about placement capacity and the effectiveness of the current admissions system.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said she understands the frustration of parents, however, she advised that parents should not be discouraged.

“This is a very stressful time for all parents, and we understand this, but we need to understand that there is still a process to follow, parents have to decline or accept schools, which means spaces will be made available and we will ensure that all learners will be placed timeously,” she added.

Hammond further added that parents who have not been accepted at a school yet can contact the school of their choice directly, for placement assistance.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Le Roux, Founder of Parents for Equal Education (PEESA) South Africa said this is an ongoing challenge annually and something needs to be done to remedy the situation.

“If we want to play the blame game, we should do it broadly. The duty rests on the WCED to ensure that children are placed because people do what they are responsible for, which is applying for placement, but the department is not doing its part by placing these learners,” she stated.

Image: Pixabay