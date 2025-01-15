More VOCFM News

Frontier Airlines deplanes UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after he was allegedly racially profiled

By Kouthar Sambo

Video footage made the rounds on social media depicting the retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a dispute with Frontier Airlines staff over him sitting in an exit-row seat.

In the video, Nurmagomedov can be heard expressing frustration, saying “It’s not fair” and proceeds to detail how he has complied with the necessary procedures on boarding the flight.

Despite this assurance, security was called, and the attendant’s manager offered alternative seating for another flight. The incident has sparked worldwide outrage as civil society groups slammed Frontier Airlines for “racially profiling” the UFC fighter.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Naeem Jeena, Senior Researcher at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), said the fighter’s “look” with a beard conforms to the stereotype of Muslims posing as “terrorists”.

“Based on the account of what happened, there is no reason for him to change his seat, and I am assuming the cabin crew who asked him to do so did not who he was. I would think at your emergency exit you would be happy to have someone of his stature, given he is a professional UFC legend,” remarked Jeena.

“Islamophobia in the West, in particular, has been increasing over the past few years, especially with the discourse around Palestine in the United States (US) has worsened,” added Jeena.

*Listen further

Photo: khabib_nurmagomedov/Instagram

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

