Free vehicle safety inspections for scholar transport operators in Cape Town

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Scholar transport companies in Cape Town and Malmesbury can take advantage of free vehicle inspections provided by the Western Cape Government. This is a component of the province government’s ongoing efforts to guarantee that all cars used for the transportation of students are safe to drive and adhere to the strictest safety regulations.

Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said the safety of learners remains a top priority.

“The inspections will focus on critical safety elements such as tires, brakes, lights, suspension, electrical systems, exhausts, wipers, and license discs,” Sileku added.

Denver van Aarde, chair of the Mitchell’s Plain Scholar Transport Association has since said they have not been made aware of this initiative.

“We met with local government last week and they did not communicate anything with us, we find out initiatives like this from social media platforms. This is such a good initiative for our industry, but we will not benefit from this as we were not briefed timeously,” he stressed.

Image: COCT