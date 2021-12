The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environments’ Working on Fire Programme, in the Western Cape, welcomed a group of 25 firefighters from the Free State to bolster firefighting resources during the fire season.

The team arrived in the early hours of Monday morning, 20 December 2021, and will be stationed at their standby base just outside Porterville.

They will be assisting with combatting fires on the West Coast and neighboring areas.