Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

France arrests man for 2012 murder of British-Iraq family

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

France has today arrested a man in connection to the murder of an Iraqi-born engineer, his wife and mother-in-law in 2012.

Saad Al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and her mother Suhaila were gunned down near Lake Annecy. A cyclist who stumbled on the scene was also killed.

The identity of the man detained by police at 8am this morning remains unknown, but sources have said his house is being searched and details of his whereabouts at the time of the murders are being verified.

Their children survived the attack, though then seven-year-old Zainab was pistol-whipped and badly beaten, while her four-year-old sister Zeena hid in the car’s footwell.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.