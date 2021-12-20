Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Four suspects linked to house robberies due in court

Local, News
Four suspected house robbers are expected to make their court appearances today in Strand.

This comes after they were arrested in Gordon’s Bay on Saturday. A security firm notified SAPS about a vehicle flagged by the Licence Plate Recognition cameras as used in a house robbery earlier this month in Durbanville.

After a search by members of the Gordon’s Bay Police department, the vehicle was found. The four occupants, aged between 25 to 32, were arrested. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, two unlicensed firearms without serial numbers and ammunition were discovered in the vehicle.

It was also established that the vehicle was stolen during a house robbery in Somerset West during November this year.

VOC


